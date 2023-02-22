 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON
WHILE SNOW TAPERS OFF ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

Periods of snow, possibly still briefly moderate to heavy at
times, will across northern and far northeast Wisconsin into this
afternoon. The steadier precipitation should transition to
scattered snow showers during the afternoon. The snow showers
should diminish to flurries during the late afternoon and early
evening hours.

Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across
central east-central Wisconsin will continue into the afternoon.
But the overall trend should be for precipitation in these areas
to diminish.

Travel conditions are likely to remain poor across northern
Wisconsin where the significant snow is still falling. Conditions
across central and east-central Wisconsin should slowly improve as
highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of
snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to
allow for extra time if you will be driving today.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Another inch or so of accumulation expected, but 2 to
4 inches of additional accumulation over northern Door County.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ex-cop faces felony murder and kidnapping charges in death of 16-year-old girl in Georgia

  • Updated
  • 0
An Atlanta-area police officer who was arrested for concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl has now been charged in her kidnapping and murder, police said on February 22. Susana Morales's remains were found earlier this month after she was reported missing in July.

 Gwinnett County Government

An Atlanta-area police officer who was arrested for concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl has now been charged in her kidnapping and murder, police said Wednesday.

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested on preliminary charges of falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of another in connection with Susana Morales' death after the girl's remains were found earlier this month. She had been missing since July.

Investigators have found a firearm that Bryant had said was stolen, Gwinnett County Police Chief James D. McClure said at a briefing Wednesday.

Bryant reported a gun stolen on the same morning that Morales was reported missing in July. The weapon was found during a February 7 search of the scene where the teen's body was discovered, said the chief.

Police traced the firearm back to Bryant, and "at that point he became a person of interest, so we began watching him," McClure said.

At the time, Bryant was an officer for the Doraville Police Department in DeKalb County, which neighbors Gwinnett. He was fired after officials were made aware of the charges against him, according to a city official.

Bryant remains in custody in Gwinnett County Jail, according to online jail records. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Police have not disclosed information about how Morales died. Morales was not shot, the chief said, without providing details on the state of the 16-year-old's body.

McClure declined to provide information on a possible motive.

On July 26, Morales was visiting a friend at an apartment complex on Indian Trail Road, according to McClure. She was taken between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. as she was walking back home, and investigators believe that she was killed sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., the chief said.

She was reported missing the next morning, July 27, at 9 a.m. Bryant reported the gun missing at 11 a.m., McClure said.

"We have a very solid case, and we're confident," said the chief.

