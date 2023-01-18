Firefighter, Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program leader accused of sexual assault of a child, misconduct

 Skip to main content
...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will
bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the
north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light
freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins.

A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area
during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central
Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning
commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have
it removed prior to the busiest travel period.

The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central
and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will
taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours.

Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal
travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to
reach your destination.

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very
hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.

Firefighter, Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program leader accused of sexual assault of a child, misconduct

  • Updated
  • 0
John A Krueger

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A 46-year-old Antigo man who led the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with  under 18-year-olds and other charges, according to a Langlade County criminal report. 

John A. Krueger, 46, faces two felony charges - sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and misconduct of authority - and three misdemeanors. The misdemeanors are two counts fourth degree sexual assault along with another excess authority misconduct. 

Krueger faces more than 14 years in jail and $50,000 in fines if convicted of all four charges. 

According to the criminal complaint, On Jan. 12 Sgt. Justin Grones received a report Krueger was having inappropriate contact with teenagers through his work with the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program. Krueger created and led the program. 

Police spoke to two victims who said Krueger grabbed their butts and made them feel uncomfortable. One of the victims was under 18. 

One of the victims who turned 17 said in the complaint about four or five months after starting in the cadet program, said Krueger would touch and grab her butt. Krueger is accused of also making sexual remarks, including telling her she "should get with my wife so I can watch." When the victim said she was 17, Krueger said, "when you turn 18 of course."

The victim stated this made her feel exploited and uncomfortable. 

Sgt. Grones spoke with Krueger on Jan. 12 and after at first denying, then saying he may have unintentionally, he finally admitted he did smack on of the victims on her (butt). Krueger stated he did not think anything he did was "over the line."