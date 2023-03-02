Former Badger, Packer arrested on warrant, initial appearance in court Friday

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A former Badger and Packer offensive lineman was arrested Monday in Eau Claire County on an arrest warrant and brought to Marathon County Jail on Friday morning, according to court records.
William 'Bill' Ferrario, 44, is making an initial appearance in Marathon County Courthouse on Friday at 2 p.m.
Ferrario faces multiple charges including stalking, intimidation of a victim and more after breaking bond conditions, according to a Marathon County criminal complaint.
An arrest warrant was issued for additional charges as records show that Ferrario was previously charged with and released on bond for disorderly conduct on Jan. 4. He was released from Marathon County Jail after posting a $1,500 signature bond.
Ferrario is facing 15 years in prison and over $50,000 in fines if he's convicted of all four charges which also include two misdemeanor bail jumping charges.
______________________________________________________________
WAUSAU (WAOW) — An arrest warrant has been issued for former Badger and Packer offensive lineman Bill Ferrario on Wednesday, according to online court records and a criminal complaint obtained by News 9.
Ferrario faces multiple charges including stalking, intimidation of a victim and more after breaking bond conditions, according to a Marathon County criminal complaint.
An arrest warrant was issued for additional charges as records show that Ferrario was previously charged with and released on bond for disorderly conduct on Jan. 4. He was released from Marathon County Jail after posting a $1,500 signature bond.
Ferrario is facing 15 years in prison and over $50,000 in fines if he's convicted of all four charges which also include two misdemeanor bail jumping charges.
On Feb. 27, an officer was assigned to the Victim Resource Unit, where a victim stated her estranged husband, known to be Ferrario, was trying to contact her over the last two weeks.
Ferrario called their daughter through Facebook and demanded his wife unblock him, saying, he's "sick and tired of not being able to talk to her or the children," according to the complaint. Ferrario also demanded to be on the shared family calendar again for sporting events, appointments and the like. After his wife said Ferrario was not allowed to contact her or the kids after the previous domestic incident, Ferrario said, "you'll see a boot through the door and really give you a reason to call the police" the complaint stated.
According to the complaint:
Based on the numerous attempts at contact and/or the children, the repeated calls which caused his wife to block her phone number, only for Bill to continue to call, demanding she unblock him, then utilizing a different means to contact her, only to continue harassing her and threatening her to drop the no contacts, Bill has engaged in stalking. He has caused her to fear for her safety and the safety of their children.