Former teacher asks for child porn charges to be dropped in court appearance

ARBOR VITAE, WI (WSAU) — A former Elementary math teacher at the Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School is asking for charges of child pornography to be dropped due to lack of probable cause.
Court records show Lucas Ashbrenner was in a Vilas County courtroom on Friday where his defense filed a motion to dismiss. No action on the request was taken, and the court immediately adjourned for the day.
Both sides will reconvene May 24 for both a motion and preliminary hearing.
Ashbrenner was arrested last month after authorities received a tip saying there was “child sexual abuse material” linked to one of his online accounts. He is free on a $25,000 bond but has been outfitted with an ankle monitor and must stay in Vilas and Oneida Counties. He is also not allowed to have access to the internet or have contact with minors.
He currently faces one count of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony which could land him up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.