Former Wausau Fire Department EMT faces new charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAU) – A Wausau man, already on probation for the sexual assault of a woman while working as a paramedic, is facing new charges.
Clifford Heiser, 38, was in Marathon County court on Wednesday, charged with sexual assault of an unconscious victim. Bond was set at $20,000.
The new charges could put Heiser’s probation in jeopardy from the earlier case.
In 2019 he was charged with molesting a woman in the back of an ambulance while she was being transported to a hospital. DNA from Heiser was found on her body. He pled guilty to sexual assault and misconduct in office and received a 3-year suspended sentence and 4-years probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
He was an EMT for the Wausau Fire Department at the time. He was suspended when the charges were filed, and resigned a few weeks later.