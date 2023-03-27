Former Wausau priest sentenced to three years for child porn

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A former Wausau priest convicted of child molestation two decades ago was sentenced to three years in prison on child porn charges Monday after graphic images of children were found on his computer in December.
Svea, now 60, faced new possession of child porn charges after pictures were discovered by a computer repairman who notified police in December 2022.
In 2002, Svea served 18-months in jail after being convicted of molesting an underage boy. He’d pled guilty to sexual assault of a minor, false imprisonment and several counts of exposing himself to a child.
Svea was living in Mosinee when a new investigation started. Svea had served in various Catholic groups in Wausau and Cashton.