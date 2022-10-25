Former Wisconsin Rapids school counselor headed to trial for sex assault of student

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 52-year-old former counselor at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School is headed to trial facing two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of child enticement with sexual contact, according to court records.
A Wood County judge ruled Tuesday there is enough evidence for Christopher Bondioli, 52, to go to trial.
Bondioli is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Detective David Bailey testified to speaking with the alleged victim who described the incidents of contact with former school counselor Christopher Bondioli, according to court records.
Authorities say the school district was alerted to a possible relationship between a staff member and student in January 2022. Bondioli was put on leave Jan. 25 and the school board accepted his resignation Feb. 14.
Bondioli was arrested March 2 after police went through text messages and details provided by the victim.
Arraignment is slated for Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at Portage County Courthouse.