Four arrested on various drug charges at familiar rental property in Wood County

VILLAGE OF BIRON, Wis. (WAOW) - Four people were arrested on various drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a familiar rental property in Wood County on Tuesday morning.
The four people arrested were Gary Anderson Sr., 64; Tracy Stuntzner, 55, Eugene Kelly, 46, and Mayta Montelongo, 38.
This is the fourth time a search warrant has been carried out at the the rental property located at the intersection of 31st Street North and Wolosek Avenue in just over one year, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals continue to maintain this residence as a drug trafficking residence even as the initial renter remains in jail on connection to selling controlled substances in 2022.
Some of the criminal charges include:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Heroin
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Department of Justice – Criminal Investigation, and Nekoosa Police Department.