 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four arrested on various drug charges at familiar rental property in Wood County

  • Updated
  • 0
Biron drug warrant

VILLAGE OF BIRON, Wis. (WAOW) - Four people were arrested on various drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a familiar rental property in Wood County on Tuesday morning. 

The four people arrested were Gary Anderson Sr., 64; Tracy Stuntzner, 55, Eugene Kelly, 46, and Mayta Montelongo, 38. 

This is the fourth time a search warrant has been carried out at the the rental property located at the intersection of 31st Street North and Wolosek Avenue in just over one year, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Office. 

Individuals continue to maintain this residence as a drug trafficking residence even as the initial renter remains in jail on connection to selling controlled substances in 2022.
 
Some of the criminal charges include:
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of THC
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Department of Justice – Criminal Investigation, and Nekoosa Police Department.

Recommended for you