Four Rhinelander residents arrested, another on run, for meth distribution in Northwoods

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a six-month investigation into a drug ring with ties to the Mexican cartel, police announced the arrest of four Rhinelander residents Thursday and are looking for another who delivered a significant amount of methamphetamine in the Northwoods.
The meth recovered by police has also tested positive for fentanyl.
The four arrested are: David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, all from Rhinelander for conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver more than 50 grams of meth and they will appear in court today.
Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group (NORDEG), the Rhinelander Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations assisted in the investigation.
The arrested parties appear at Oneida County Courthouse in Branch II at 1:15 p.m. The NORDEG is currently looking for Benjamin Somers, 35, in connection with this case. Anyone with information about Somers's location should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.
The investigation involves a drug conspiracy that has occurred over this time period involving methamphetamine delivery in the Northwoods area. These subjects are believed to have distributed approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press release from Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Our records indicate that approximately $25,000 was sent to Mexico to the Mexican cartel for the purchase of methamphetamine. A stolen firearm was also recovered during this investigation.