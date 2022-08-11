Gun Wausau woman purchased was used in murder, police say

A Wausau woman's "straw purchase" of a handgun was used in the killing of a Merrill woman in January, police say.
According to a Facebook post from the Merrill Police Department, the indictment of Ashley Zastrow, 31, "relates directly to a homicide in the City of Merrill just days after the purchase of the murder weapon."
According to the Merrill Police Chief, Zastrow bought the guns for Tanner Graap who investigators say murdered Kayla Frank several days later.
Zastrow has been charged with making a false statement while purchasing firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
"In the end, we hope this brings a measure of accountability on behalf of the victim and their surviving family," the Facebook post said.
Zastrow is accused of making a false statement on a Firearms Transaction Record form while purchasing two firearms on Jan. 13.
It also said Zastrow indicated on the form she was the buyer of the firearms, but was not the actual buyer. Making a false statement while purchasing a firearm is known as a "straw purchase."