'He shot me!' fatally wounded 9-year-old in Orlando shooting cried as she ran to mother, affidavit says

...A QUICK BURST OF SNOW HEADED FOR CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN... A narrow but intense band of snow is moving east into central and north-central Wisconsin ahead of a strong upper level disturbance. It should move across the Interstate 39 and US 51 corridor over the next 1 to 2 hours. The combination of brief, but substantially reduced visibility and a quick accumulation of snow on the roads could result in hazardous travel conditions beginning by around 1100 am and continuing through noon to 100 pm time frame. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls in the precipitation. A quick couple tenths over central Wisconsin to an inch of snow north of Tomahawk will be possible within this band. Anyone traveling across central to north-central WI area over the next 1 to 3 hours should be on the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination.