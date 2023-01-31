Jury for Derek Goplin murder trail selected

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - The jury was selected for Derek Goplin's trial on Tuesday in Langlade County Courthouse.
Goplin is on trial and charged in the stabbing of his mother. Opening statements for the trial begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Prosecutors say Susan Reese was killed by her son on Halloween 2021 with her body found the next day after police were called to do a welfare check on Reese.
After the stabbing, Goplin fled his mother's home with a young 5-year-old child that was wandering around a Waukesha motel alone.
When the child was found, he was told to hide by his dad telling the child that his grandma was trying to kill Goplin. The child ended up saying that his father stabbed his grandma, according to records.