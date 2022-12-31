 Skip to main content
...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting, pictured here, on December 23.

 Kerem Yücel/MPR News/AP

Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America.

This comes after Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles.

The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet, with "Murder-2nd Degree- With Intent -- Not Premeditated (Aid/Abet) and Assault- 2nd Degree- Dangerous Weapon (Aid/Abet)."

A 19-year-old man, Johntae Raymon Hudson of Saint Paul, died in the shooting December 23, police say. One bystander was grazed by a bullet.

The mall, near Minneapolis, is the country's largest shopping center.

Longstreet is not in custody and police say they do not know his whereabouts. A juvenile warrant has been issued for his arrest and anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said an altercation between about five to nine people occurred inside Nordstrom. Store surveillance video showed a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

