Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

Weather Alert

...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday. During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at times. Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central and east-central Wisconsin during this period. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the upcoming winter weather.