Lake Tomahawk man, 76, arrested for domestic abuse involving firearms

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 76-year-old Lake Tomahawk man was arrested after police carried out an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse threats involving firearms on Thursday night, according to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Douglas Crow was taken into custody after the Oneida County Sheriff's Office executed an arrest warrant at a residence on Kelly Drive at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, the release stated.
Assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of the warrants were Vilas County Special Response Team, and the Langlade County Special Response Team. Also assisting with scene safety were the Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, Lake Tomahawk Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department and the Antigo Fire Department. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing this investigation.