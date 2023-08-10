Loyal man sentenced for child sex crimes in Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — A Loyal man accused of child sex crimes in four Wisconsin counties was sentenced on Wednesday on his Taylor County charges.
Roger Hattamer, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years extended supervision to follow in Taylor County. This comes days after he was sentenced to 16 years in Rusk County court in which a jury found him guilty to 11 child sex crimes.
Hattamer's convictions and sentence is to be served concurrently. He is up to 26 years in prison with Chippewa and Clark counties' sentencings slated for next month. All of the cases involve the same victim.