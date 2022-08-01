Man accused in fatal strangulation of Shawano Co. woman

(WAOW)-- The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says a man strangled a woman to death in June.
Deputies responded to a home in the Town Wescott just before 4:15 on the morning of June 25 for a report of a 59-year-old woman that wasn't breathing.
She was pronounced dead by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner, an autopsy was scheduled to find the cause of death.
57-year-old Michael Ingold is being held at the Shawano County Jail on a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide, his bond was set at $1,000,000.
The investigation is still ongoing, the victim's has not yet been released.