Man accused of selling drugs for sex with underage girl switches counsel, denied bond modifications

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau man accused of swapping meth for sex with a 17-year-old requested and was granted new counsel on Tuesday in Marathon County Courthouse, according to court documents.
Calvin F. Morris, 45, also requested bond be modified to a signature bond, which was denied.
Morris faces charges of soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older. Morris was arrested nearly a year ago, in October, after an arrest warrant was issued.
According to a criminal complaint Morris gave the teenager meth in exchange for sex. Morris was identified in a photo lineup by the girl.
At the time, he was on probation after pleading guilty to drug charges. The judge had ordered a withheld sentence and four years of probation in that case.
Morris has a lengthy rap sheet, including pleading guilty to recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon last year.