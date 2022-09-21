 Skip to main content
Man accused of selling drugs for sex with underage girl switches counsel, denied bond modifications

  • Updated
Calvin F. Morris

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau man accused of swapping meth for sex with a 17-year-old requested and was granted new counsel on Tuesday in Marathon County Courthouse, according to court documents. 

Calvin F. Morris, 45, also requested bond be modified to a signature bond, which was denied. 

Morris faces charges of soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older. Morris was arrested nearly a year ago, in October, after an arrest warrant was issued. 

According to a criminal complaint Morris gave the teenager meth in exchange for sex. Morris was identified in a photo lineup by the girl. 

At the time, he was on probation after pleading guilty to drug charges. The judge had ordered a withheld sentence and four years of probation in that case.

Morris has a lengthy rap sheet, including pleading guilty to recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon last year. 