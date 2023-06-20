Man arrested after chase tops 115 mph in Wood, Portage counties

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase across two counties.
In a news release, deputies said they tried to pull over Zachary Zywicki for reckless driving and speeding, but he refused to stop. That led to a chase through Wood and Portage counties, with deputies eventually using stop-strips to deflate Zywicki’s tires. He then crashed and fled on foot.
To track down Zywicki, deputies said they brought in K9 officers; it took the dogs about an hour to find him, but he eventually was arrested.
Zywicki is facing charges of felony fleeing, operating while under the influence and other traffic-related citations.