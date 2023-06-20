 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas,
Waushara and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man arrested after chase tops 115 mph in Wood, Portage counties

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase across two counties.

In a news release, deputies said they tried to pull over Zachary Zywicki for reckless driving and speeding, but he refused to stop. That led to a chase through Wood and Portage counties, with deputies eventually using stop-strips to deflate Zywicki’s tires. He then crashed and fled on foot.

To track down Zywicki, deputies said they brought in K9 officers; it took the dogs about an hour to find him, but he eventually was arrested.

Zywicki is facing charges of felony fleeing, operating while under the influence and other traffic-related citations.