Man arrested after police find a loaded gun, drugs and alcohol near almost-naked child in his car

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through this Evening... .Record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent, will produce critical fire weather conditions in central and east central Wisconsin through this evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet. * TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. &&