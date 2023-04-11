Man arrested after police find a loaded gun, drugs and alcohol near almost-naked child in his car

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 25.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through this Evening...

.Record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 25 to
35 mph and relative humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent, will
produce critical fire weather conditions in central and east
central Wisconsin through this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A
combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm
temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous
wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with
any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-
terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and
ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.

Man arrested after police find a loaded gun, drugs and alcohol near almost-naked child in his car

  • Updated
  • 0
Man arrested after police find a loaded gun, drugs and alcohol near almost-naked child in his car

Gerald Richard Peto was arrested after police found a loaded gun, drugs, and unbuckled children in his car, one wearing almost no clothes.

 Bonneville County Jail/East Idaho News

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) -- A Hawaii man was arrested after police found a loaded gun, drugs, and unbuckled children in his car, one wearing almost no clothes.

Gerald Richard Peto, 60, was pulled over on I-15 on Monday, for going 65 mph in an 80 mph zone.

Idaho State Police said in reports that Peto was driving a Toyota 4Runner and was holding up traffic in the left lane.

After stopping the 4Runner, police observed two children laying down in the back seat and not wearing seat belts.

The officers identified the driver as Peto, and a female passenger as 54-year-old Tanya Kanoenana Pajimola.

Peto told officers that he and Pajimola were relatives of the children, and police were able to identify that the children were nine and four years old.

The four-year-old was reportedly not wearing any clothing other than a pair of underwear, even though court documents state it was approximately 30 degrees outside.

Police say that child otherwise “appeared to be healthy and energetic.”

A K-9 officer and his handler arrived, and the K-9 alerted officers that drugs were present in the car.

Peto admitted to officers that there was marijuana in the backseat, and a marijuana pipe in his jacket by the driver’s seat.

While officers were searching the car, Peto said he had “something to tell them.” He then admitted to having a gun in the car, and that he is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Officers reportedly found a loaded Glock .22 caliber pistol in the back section of the car where the kids had been laying, along with two magazines, extra loose bullets in the case, a small jar of marijuana, and a half-open bottle of whiskey.

Police state that the gun also did not have a safety feature, and was “inside an easily accessible case with two plastic clips to open it.”

The gun was also reportedly “sitting in plain view at the top of an open bag in the back, right where the kids were laying down,” according to court documents.

Peto was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

He was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pajimola was cited and released for misdemeanor injury to a child.

Peto appeared in court on Tuesday, where his bond was set to $25,000. He posted bail and was released the same day.

He is expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on April 18. If convicted, he could face up to 8 years in prison.

