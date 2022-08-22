Man arrested for intentionally damaging cables causing Spectrum outage

WAUSAU, Wis. -- A 55-year-old Wausau man was arrested after being accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables providing internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau which created a Spectrum cable outage on Saturday morning.
George E. Wood, 55, is accused of intentionally causing service disruption which impacted many businesses and individuals on the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities, according to a press release from Wausau Police Department.
According to the release, city-owned cameras and a citizen tip quickly identified the man. Officers located Wood in the 700 block of N. Third St. at 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Police are recommending a charge of criminal damage to a utility service.
Wood is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday (August 22) at 2 p.m.