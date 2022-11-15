Man takes plea deal in carjacking case at Stevens Point Target in April

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A 52-year-old man suspected of stealing a car from the Target parking lot in Stevens Point has pled guilty to one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to court records.
William Gentry appeared in Portage County court Tuesday morning where a plea deal was announced.
The court dismissed an armed robbery by use of force charge for the guilty plea.
According to court records:
Gentry approached a woman in the Stevens Point Target parking lot on April 11, grabbing her by the arm and forcing her keys from her hand. He also threatened to stab the woman, although she told police she never actually saw a knife. She did say, however, that she felt a “poke” on her chest.
Witnesses told police they saw Gentry flee the parking lot, then take the on-ramp for Interstate 39.
Gentry was later arrested in Springfield, Missouri before being extradited to Wisconsin.
A presentence investigation will be conducted and completed by the end of January, according to WSAU Radio. Gentry will be sentenced on Feb. 7.