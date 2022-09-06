Man who broke into Stevens Point apartment with rifle sentenced to five years in prison

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison, in Portage County Court on Tuesday, stemming from a break-in at a Stevens Point residence where he threatened a resident, and shot a rifle twice on Sept. 26, 2021.
Justin L. Salazar received five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision on first degree recklessly endangering safety while armed with a dangerous weapon and armed burglary charges.
Upon release, the defendant will be required to get alcohol and drug counseling, anger management, remain absolutely sober, according to a press release from Portage County District Attorney Office. As a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm for life.
Salazar entered the residence of the victim, located in the apartments on Johns Drive in the City of Stevens Point. Salazar was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and broke-in while the victim was sleeping. The resident woke on their couch to Salazar standing in front of him holding the rifle.
The victim pushed the gun barrel away and fought back. During the ensuing struggle, Salazar discharged the rifle twice into the ceiling. Salazar was later arrested by officers with the Stevens Point Police Department, who executed a search warrant at his residence and seized the rifle used in the incident.