Man who wielded knives at Adams County deputies agrees to plea

  • Updated
Timothy Owensby

Picture courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff's Office

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Grand Marsh man who hid under blankets and a pile of clothes, armed himself with knives and swung them at deputies during his arrest in January, has agreed to a plea according to court documents. 

Timothy Owensby, 36, appeared in court for his final pre-trial and the announcement was made he was agreeing to a plea on Tuesday at Adams County Courthouse. The plea hearing is set for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. where he will be sentenced for the following charges:

  • First-degree attempted intentional homicide
  • Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody 
  • Two counts of resisting/obstructing -- soft tissue injury
  • Eight counts of battery/threats to law enforcement
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety

The charges stem from an incident in January, where Adams County deputies helped arrest Owensby for a criminal matter in Sauk County.

When the Adams County deputies and a Sauk County detective arrived on scene, people in the Springville home denied the subject, 31-year old Timothy Owensby was in the home. 

Deputies received consent to search the home, and that's where they found Owensby on a bed underneath clothing and blanket.

They said he also had a knife hidden under the blankets and clothes, holding the deputies at bay for about an hour and a half while they tried to talk him into dropping the knife so they could take him into custody.

During that time, officials say Owensby armed himself with a second knife, while more deputies from Sauk County responded to the scene.

Law enforcement said they then used less-lethal force options; but, while he was being taken into custody, Owensby made stabbing motions with a knife toward a deputy, cutting into that deputy's jacket. 

They say Owensby also made statements that he was going to kill deputies.