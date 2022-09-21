Man who wielded knives at Adams County deputies agrees to plea

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Grand Marsh man who hid under blankets and a pile of clothes, armed himself with knives and swung them at deputies during his arrest in January, has agreed to a plea according to court documents.
Timothy Owensby, 36, appeared in court for his final pre-trial and the announcement was made he was agreeing to a plea on Tuesday at Adams County Courthouse. The plea hearing is set for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. where he will be sentenced for the following charges:
- First-degree attempted intentional homicide
- Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody
- Two counts of resisting/obstructing -- soft tissue injury
- Eight counts of battery/threats to law enforcement
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety
The charges stem from an incident in January, where Adams County deputies helped arrest Owensby for a criminal matter in Sauk County.
When the Adams County deputies and a Sauk County detective arrived on scene, people in the Springville home denied the subject, 31-year old Timothy Owensby was in the home.
Deputies received consent to search the home, and that's where they found Owensby on a bed underneath clothing and blanket.
They said he also had a knife hidden under the blankets and clothes, holding the deputies at bay for about an hour and a half while they tried to talk him into dropping the knife so they could take him into custody.
During that time, officials say Owensby armed himself with a second knife, while more deputies from Sauk County responded to the scene.
Law enforcement said they then used less-lethal force options; but, while he was being taken into custody, Owensby made stabbing motions with a knife toward a deputy, cutting into that deputy's jacket.
They say Owensby also made statements that he was going to kill deputies.