Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers:Theft

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The search is on for the man who ripped off $500 from a Wausau store.
It happened at the Family Dollar on 6th Street on April 15, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
Investigators have released a photo of the man they are looking to talk with about the theft.
"He tried to buy a $500 Apple Gift card using a cash app and he inserted his card into the card reader and was somehow able to purchase the gift card without paying for anything," Tatro said.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.