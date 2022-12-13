Marshfield man reaches plea deal in child porn case

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) – The Marshfield man facing child pornography charges after a standoff with the Marshfield Police Department has reached a plea deal.
Theodore Trahern, 29, pleaded no contest to two of 10 charges Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Marathon County Court. The other charges were dropped but read in to the court hearing; no sentencing date has been set.
Trahern was arrested in early April after Marshfield police say he held them at bay for several hours in a Walmart parking lot.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigation into Trahern began in late January, after the United Kingdom National Crime Agency alerted Marshfield police to online conversations linked to Trahern that discussed sexual acts against a child.
Marshfield police eventually found an iPad and phone they say contained 37 pictures and two videos depicting child pornography.