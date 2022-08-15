Medford man responsible for fatal buggy crash sentenced to 4 years in prison

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Skyler Opelt, 36, who struck a buggy causing the death of a woman and hurting multiple children, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday at Taylor County Courthouse in Medford.
Opelt is reported to have been driving under the influence in November of last year when he rear-ended a horse and buggy. The buggy contained 10 people at the time of the November 2021 crash.
Opelt also was sentenced to three years extended supervision. According to court documents, Opelt must also write a letter of apology to the victims. Opelt has multiple previous run-ins with the law including manufacturing and delivering meth and substantial battery.