Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wood, Portage, Marathon, Waupaca and western Shawano Counties through 500 AM CDT... At 406 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over southwest Marathon, northern Wood and northwest Portage counties, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, Weston, New London, Rib Mountain, Clintonville and Mosinee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized urban flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH