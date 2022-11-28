Merrill man sentenced to five years in prison for his role in son's death

MERRILL (WAOW) — A 26-year-old Lincoln County man was sentenced to five years in prison in Lincoln County Courthouse on Monday for his role in his son's death in November 2020.
Cody Robertson, 26, also received six years extended supervision following his five years in prison.
Robertson plead guilty to neglecting a child with consequence of death as party to a crime on Aug. 15. As a result of the plea deal seven other charges were dismissed but read in.
Robertson must maintain complete sobriety as part of the extended supervision. He is credited with 558 days time served.
Amber Boyd was sentenced to four years in prison with six years of extended supervision back in July. She pled guilty in May to a charged of neglecting a child causing death. Seven other charges were read in but dismissed.
The alleged incident took place back in November, in the Town of Corning.
According to court documents, Boyd called police November 12, 2020 saying her baby wasn't breathing.
Police say the child had numerous bruises on his face, head, arms and legs and appeared to have makeup covering scabs on his face and top of its head.
An autopsy determined the baby had suffered from physical abuse with multiple lesions consistent with fingers or something similar in size.
The autopsy also reported the baby had acute bronchiolitis and bronchopneumonia at the time of its death.
Police say the baby and his siblings all had meth in their bloodstream.
When police went to the home, they say they found a plate with meth on it. Boyd reportedly admitted to using the meth and told police Robertson smoked meth in the living room the morning the baby was found dead.