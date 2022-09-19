Merrill man who caused crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death charged

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The man police say was driving drunk, crossed the center line and hit another truck resulting in the death of an 8-year-old Gleason boy has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Lincoln County court on Monday.
His bond was set at $500,000.
John Lahti, a 41-year-old man from Merrill, identified as the driver, was intoxicated behind the wheel.
The name of the child who died was not released due to him being a minor, but authorities did say he was from Gleason.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 near the town of Merrill. They say the man was drinking and driving when he crossed the center line and hit another truck which had two adults and two children inside. The 8-year-old boy died.