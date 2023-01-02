Mexico prison attack kills 14, dozens of inmates escape

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area
from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation
from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin
overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain.

A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to
late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to
develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day
hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated
during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much
of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet,
and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin
Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and
the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley.
Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these
areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area
will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with
some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow
could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and
far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry
precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon.
Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to
account for the less than optimal travel conditions.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mexico prison attack kills 14, dozens of inmates escape

  • Updated
  • 0

At least 14 people died in a brazen armed assault on a prison in the Mexican border city of Juarez on Sunday, officials said.

The Chihuahua state attorney general's office said in a statement that 10 security guards and four prisoners were killed and 13 others were injured.

The incident began around 7 a.m. (9 a.m. ET) on Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles arrived at the prison and opened fire on security personnel, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities said inmates took advantage of the situation and 24 prisoners escaped.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

CNN has reached out to the attorney general's office for more details about the status of the investigation.

Ciudad Juarez, just across the US-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, is one of Mexico's deadliest cities and an epicenter of drug cartel violence. The rival Juarez and Sinaloa cartels have been fighting a bloody turf war in the region over lucrative smuggling routes and for drug-dealing territory in the city.

Sunday's violence was not the first time violence has erupted at the prison. Last August, hundreds of Mexican troops were sent there after a clash between the two cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people.

The-CNN-Wire

