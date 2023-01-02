Mexico prison attack kills 14, dozens of inmates escape

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY... A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley. Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing. The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north- central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute. Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon. Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to account for the less than optimal travel conditions.