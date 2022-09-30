Missouri man gets life without parole for murder of Diemel brothers from Shawano County

HARRISONVILLE, Missouri (WAOW) -- A Missouri man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murders of two brothers from Shawano County.
Garland Nelson entered guilty pleas to two counts of murder Friday in the Nick and Justin Diemel murders in 2019. According to court records all other counts against him were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Nelson was also facing mail fraud and gun charges in the case.
By pleading guilty, Nelson avoided a jury trial and the possibility of the death penalty.
Nelson waived his right to a sentencing assessment and the court announced the sentence Friday, according to WBAY. For each count, Nelson received a sentence of life in prison without parole. Nelson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Nick and Justin Diemel disappeared in July during a business trip to Missouri. Their last known whereabouts were Nelson's farm, where they planned to collect a $250,000 check from the sale of their cattle.
Nelson was supposed to be caring for cattle for the brothers, according to court records.
The Diemel family sent livestock to Nelson's farm to be cared for and sold between 2018 and 2019. The animals were neglected and many died but Nelson charged the family full price, according to court documents.
When the Diemels asked for their money back, Nelson intentionally sent a damaged check to Nicholas Diemel, which prompted the brothers' visit to his farm.
Prosecutors said Nelson shot the brothers and drove their pickup truck off of his farm. Nelson told authorities he put the men's bodies in 55-gallon barrels and burned them. Nelson told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property.