Murder of Vermont woman solved after more than 50 years using DNA found on a cigarette and the victim's clothing

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA... A complex winter storm continued to settle in across the region. The initial band of snow with the storm, which produced 2 to 4 inches of accumulation over much of central and east central Wisconsin overnight, had shifted into northern Wisconsin and weakened considerably. At 955 am, another band of snow was pushing into central and east-central Wisconsin from the south. Periods of moderate to heavy snow with this band will affect areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County through at least lunchtime. Occasional light snow and flurries will continue through the mid- day hours across the rest of the area. Accumulations though the mid-day hours will be light, but the combination of the occasional light snow and some blowing and drifting of the snow that had already fallen will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions. Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc County will also have low visibility at times, and especially hazardous conditions due to the periods of moderate to heavy snow.