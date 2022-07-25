Parents facing drug, neglect charges after welfare check of 1-year-old child

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A welfare check on a 1-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of the child's parents on multiple drug related charges.
The criminal complaint says officers received a tip last week saying that the child's parents were allegedly distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their baby.
Montana Phillips and Dacoda Guite are facing multiple charges including neglecting a child, possession of meth among other drug charges.
After searching the trailer home, officers say they found glass pipes and bongs that were in a cabinet next to the toddler's potty-training toilet.
The criminal complaint says there were also a number of clear baggies lying around with meth inside.
In court, Phillips admitted to using cocaine laced with fentanyl and meth, sometimes even brushing the remnants onto the floor.
Both Guite and Phillips face fines of up to $10,000 and three years in prison.
They allege that they only used drugs when the child was asleep.
Phillips has faced charges of theft, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse in the past.
The 1-year-old child is now in the care of its grandmother.