Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker indicted by federal grand jury

Weather Alert

...A cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wood, Portage, southeastern Lincoln, Marathon, western Menominee, northwestern Waupaca, southwestern Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 445 PM CST... At 342 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm moving across central Wisconsin, These storms were moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Mosinee around 355 PM CST. Wausau and Rib Mountain around 400 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this storm include Weston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH