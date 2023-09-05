Phillips Police Dept. asks public help to ID man who walked up to Subway counter in facemask

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) - Phillips Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who stood with black face mask on at Subway and took off Sunday.
According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notification, Phillips Police Department was dispatched to the local Subway Restaurant on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m.
According to the notification:
It was reported that a man wearing all black including a face mask and black gloves walked into the store and stood by the checkout counter. The employee indicated the man was looking at the video cameras inside the store and then ran out of the store.
Video surveillance from inside the store showed the man see another customer behind him and then fled the store. The man got into a white van with no license plates after fleeing the scene. The van has a dent on the driver side rear hatch. Phillips Police Department is looking to identify this vehicle and subject.