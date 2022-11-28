Plea deal reached in Wausau overdose deaths

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A Wausau man facing reckless homicide charges in the death of his son has entered a no contest plea to the charge.
Roderick Schultz, 55, entered that plea in Marathon County Court on Monday to one count of first-degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs. A second reckless homicide charge, along with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, were dropped but read in.
According to court records, Schultz gave his son and his son’s girlfriend heroin on about March 13, 2021. Cell phone records show Schultz went to Milwaukee to buy those drugs before delivering them to the two, who later died.
He faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which is set for March 3.