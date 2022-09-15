Plover tax preparer sentenced to eight months in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A former tax preparer in Plover was sentenced for filing false returns for his clients.
James Canfield, 74, will serve eight months in federal prison for altering tax returns to claim unjustified business deductions for several clients over six years. The fraudulent returns reduced his client’s tax bills, thereby increasing their refunds.
Canfield pled guilty to the charge on Jan. 4. He is prohibited from filing any tax returns for third parties by the IRS.
According to a press release from US Department of Justice, between 2013 and 2018, Canfield prepared and electronically submitted tax returns to the IRS on behalf of clients with both exaggerated, and in some instances, fabricated business expenses resulting in unjustified deductions for the business use of the clients’ homes. This false information fraudulently reduced the amount of taxes his clients owed. Despite being told by clients that they primarily used their homes as their personal residence, Canfield often attributed 100% of their home for business, then took ordinary home expenses as deductible business expenses.
US District Judge James Peterson noted that Canfield has had previous run-ins with the IRS for submitting false information with his client’s tax returns, including two previous fines and a 2012 meeting with IRS agents who outlined why his practices were against tax law.