Police asking for your help to locate suspect in numerous thefts in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY (WAOW) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating Austin Krueger, 23, who is a suspect in numerous thefts and burglaries in Taylor County.
Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (Northcentral Taylor County) during October and November 2022, according to the Facebook post by Taylor County Sheriff's Office.
Additionally, Austin has multiple extraditable warrants for his arrest. Krueger is known to frequent areas of Clark and Wood counties the post states.
If you have any information regarding Austin’s whereabouts or this investigation, please contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (715)748-2200, or Detective Chad Kowalczyk at (715)748-3255. You can remain anonymous if you wish. In an emergency, please call 911.