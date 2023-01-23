 Skip to main content
Police asks for public's help locating man

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old man who has failed to report to his Department of Corrections supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning. 

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kevin Spencer, 54, who was previously sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child, according to a Wausau Police Department Facebook post. Spencer reached his mandatory release date on Nov. 8 and has been residing in the 700 block of Jackson Street but has failed to report to his DOC supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning.

 
Anyone with knowledge of Spencer's whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.
Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.