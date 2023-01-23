Police asks for public's help locating man

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old man who has failed to report to his Department of Corrections supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kevin Spencer, 54, who was previously sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child, according to a Wausau Police Department Facebook post. Spencer reached his mandatory release date on Nov. 8 and has been residing in the 700 block of Jackson Street but has failed to report to his DOC supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning.