POLICE CHASE: Eagle River man arrested following 3-mile chase in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested after leading police on a three-mile chase around Marshfield on Wednesday morning.
The man was known to have a felony warrant through Department of Corrections fled after a traffic stop was initiated by Marshfield Police.
The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of three miles, according to a release from Marshfield Police Department.
A tirestrip was deployed which ended the pursuit after the suspect vehicle abruptly stopped and got pinned between a patrol vehicle and a snow bank. The man was taken into custody without further incident.
A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was a passenger in the vehicle and was also taken into custody, but was later released after further investigation.
The Eagle River man is in custody in Wood County Jail and being held on the following charges:
- Eluding/fleeing an officer
- Possession of methamphetamine
- 2nd Degree Reckless Endanger Safety
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney's Office.