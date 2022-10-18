Purses, wallets, phones stolen from nine vehicles outside Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police are investigating after purses, wallets, phones among items stolen from nine vehicles that were broken into outside Burn Boot Camp gym Tuesday morning in Rib Mountain.
The investigation is ongoing, and any victims are asked to contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 (if they haven't already).
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is aware of instances that have occurred across the county in recent weeks and months where gyms were the target of these types of thefts. Police are currently looking into the validity of that information as it relates to this morning’s incident in Rib Mountain.
Police asks anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Burn Boot Camp between 6:30 a.m. to 6:50 a.m. this morning, to please notify Detective Stroik from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office by calling 715-261-1200. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to review any surveillance video and report any suspicious activity.