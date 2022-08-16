Registered sex offender released Aug. 23 in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Timothy Henk, 60, a sex offender is set to be released Aug. 23 to community supervision in Rhinelander.
Henk will be residing on West Prospect Ave. and will be residing on W. Prospect Street in the City of Rhinelander.
Henk was convicted of kidnapping or confining without Consent and Second Degree Sexual Assault/use of force in January 2001. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 181 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
At the time of the incident, Henk’s victim was a 29-year-old female. Henk will be monitored by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and local law enforcement. He will be subject to the conditions of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry as a lifetime registrant and ahe will be placed on GPS monitoring.
If a citizen sees Timothy S. Henk engaging in concerning behavior, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Please contact the Rhinelander Police Department 715-365-5300 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 715-361-5201.