Rhinelander man sentenced to 5 1/2 years for his role in murder plot

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 26-year-old Rhinelander man who knew for weeks of Christopher Anderson's plans to kill Hannah Miller last year was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for his role in Miller's death on Tuesday at Oneida County Courthouse.
Seth Wakefield pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second degree reckless homicide, according to court documents. Wakefield was arrested and charged with party to a crime first-degree intentional homicide on June 30, 2021, and his initial plea was not guilty.
Wakefield also received 6 1/2 years of extended supervision.
Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Aug. 23 for first degree intentional homicide in the death of Miller.
According to court records, Wakefield, a friend of Anderson’s, was aware for weeks that Anderson planned to kill Miller and her parents, and then abduct the child he shared with Miller.
Anderson asked Wakefield to conduct surveillance of Miller's apartment on at least two occasions, so Anderson would know if she was home, records showed.