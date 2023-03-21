Son charged with murdering parents, who owned popular central Wisconsin cheese factory

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — The owners of a popular cheese factory near Fremont were found dead inside their home Saturday, and their son is now charged in the murders.
According to our partner station WBAY, criminal charges have been filed against Erik Metzig, 25, in the double homicide of his parents, David Metzig, 72 and Jan Metzig, 71. David and Jan Metzig were third-generation owners of Union Star Cheese Factory near Fremont.
According to an obituary for David and Jan, they had five children, all sons.
The Metzigs were found Saturday with gunshot wounds. According to the criminal complaint and reporting by WBAY, a gun was found on the kitchen counter, and smears of what investigators believe is blood found in Erik Metzig's car.
Officials said he was living with his parents at the time of the shooting.
According to WBAY, the complaint said authorities found a journal in Erik Metzig’s bedroom detailing his desire to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.
Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces life in prison if convicted. WBAY reported Metzig appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and the judge set a cash bond at $1 million. His next hearing is scheduled for March 30.