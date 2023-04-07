Stevens Point man charged with stabbing woman and her 7-year-old daughter pleads guilty

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAU/WAOW) — A Stevens Point man will avoid a trial after he pled guilty on Friday to two counts of attempted homicide in connection with a home invasion where he stabbed a woman and her 7-year-old daughter.
Elier Bravo De Leon, 20, entered the plea in exchange for five other counts being dismissed, including two mayhem charges and burglary.
The charges stem from a stabbing on Dec. 20 in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue. A woman said she woke up to find Bravo De Leon standing over her with a knife and tried to fight him off but was stabbed several times.
According to the woman she had been suspicious that someone was entering the home during times when she and her daughter weren’t there. That prompted her to install security equipment including a video doorbell.
Footage from the doorbell camera showed Bravo leaving the home with blood on his clothing which helped lead to his arrest.
The attempted homicide charges are Class A felonies, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. The judge does have the flexibility to grant the possibility of parole after 20 years.
The dropped charges were read into the record, meaning they can be considered at sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled to take place July 28.