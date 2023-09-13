Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years after stabbing mother and child nearly 40 times

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A 21-year-old Stevens Point man was sentenced to 30 years in jail Wednesday after stabbing a woman and her daughter during a home invasion last year.
Elier Bravo De Leon, 21, pled guilty to avoid a trial and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, to two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, with 20 years of extended supervision.
Bravo De Leon is not eligible for parole or earned release and will remain behind bars past his 50th birthday. Bravo De Leon is a Mexican citizen who legally entered the United States two years ago on a work visa, a news release from Portage County District Attorney's Office. He will be deported upon completion of his term of prison term and barred from re-entry into the United States, the release said.
The release also said:
On December 20, 2022, Bravo De Leon snuck into a neighbor’s residence in the middle of the night, retrieved a knife from the kitchen, and attacked his neighbor and her seven-year-old daughter while they were sleeping in bed.
The woman was stabbed 32 times and her daughter suffered seven wounds. She was able to disarm Bravo, sustaining serious defensive wounds in the process. Bravo defendant fled back to his residence.
Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department and a deputy from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and discovered the defendant hiding in an exterior stairwell.
In sentencing the defendant, Judge Zell stated that this was the most violent crime he had ever seen in an over 25-year career as a lawyer and a judge. Judge Zell described the defendant’s actions as a “planned act of terrorism,” and said that it was nothing short of a “miracle” that both victims survived the attack.