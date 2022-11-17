Three Wisconsin men arrested after search warrant at Adams County residence

TOWN OF QUINCY (WAOW) -- A 52-year-old Adams County man and two other Wisconsin men were arrested when police conducted a search and seized a large quantity of drugs including 46 grams of fentanyl and nearly 20 grams of meth on Tuesday.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 1800 block of Elm Drive in the Town of Quincy. The search led to the seizure of a significant quantity of various drugs including:
- Approx. 18 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $1,900
- Approx. 13 grams of cocaine, with a street value of about $1,350
- Approx. 46 grams of fentanyl with a street value of about $4,700
- Approx. 10 grams of THC with a street value of about $200.
- Various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition, and approximately $2,500 in cash were also seized.
The following individuals were arrested and have subsequently been charged with the following crimes by the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:
Sean D. Abbott, 52, of Friendship
- ● Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- ● Possession of THC
- ● Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- ● Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- ● Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine
- ● Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs
- ● Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
- Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts) - Two prior misdemeanor bonds through Adams County:
- - Intentional dog napping (2 counts)
- - Possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping
- 5 counts felony bail jumping: Five prior felony bonds through Adams County:
- Operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, 3 counts felony bail jumping, obstructing an
- officer
- - Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, felon in possession of a firearm, 2 counts felony bail
- jumping, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying concealed weapon,
- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained prescription
- - 6 counts of theft of movable property, 2 counts felony bail jumping
- - Manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with
- intent to deliver amphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Theft of movable property and felony bail jumping
Gary L. Jordan, 58, of Wisconsin Dells:
● Possession of Narcotic Drugs
● Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michelle L Quechol, 34, of Madison:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Narcotic Drugs
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- - Felony bail jumping (4 counts). Prior felony bonds through Columbia County:
- Credit card theft and misappropriate ID
- Bail jumping felony, bail jumping misdemeanor, and resist/obstruct officer
- First degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping
- 3 counts bail jumping, 1 count misdemeanor bail jumping, resist/obstruct officer, & possessing
- illegally obtained prescription
At this time of this release Abbott and Quechol remain incarcerated in the Adams County Jail, according to Adams County Sheriff Brent York. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task force and Lifestar EMS.