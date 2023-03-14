Tomahawk man, 93, arrested for child sexual assault, 'several' more 'potential victims' identified

CITY OF TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) – A 93-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested on March 7 for first degree child sexual assault under age 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child and child enticement.
Currently Glenn C. Wagner, 93, is only currently only facing charges for the assault of one child, but police say they have identified "several" more "potential victims," according to a press release from the Tomahawk Police Department.
Police say they are actively investigating several reports of sexual assault that occurred at a private property of Wagner near Birchwood Avenue in Tomahawk.
The release also said:
Several potential victims have already been identified, and the police department is seeking additional information regarding those incidents and victims.
Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins is encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward if they possess any other facts or details related to these incident(s). If someone has information regarding these incidents or similar activity that occurred within the City of Tomahawk, please contact Detective Matt Gorell at the Tomahawk Police Department.