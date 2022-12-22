Tomahawk man found guilty, again, of 1st degree sexual assault

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — A new trial produced the same result for a Tomahawk man accused of a sexual assault at an Oneida County elementary school was found guilty of 1st degree sexual assault of a child.
Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was found guilty of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment and child enticement in Oneida County court on Wednesday, according to WXPR.
Electronic court records show an Oneida County Circuit Court jury returned the verdicts Wednesday just after 5 p.m.
The assault was reported at Northwoods Community Elementary School in Cassian where Iliopoulos was working as an independently contracted janitor in 2018. Iliopoulos was accused by a 10-year-old girl who told authorities Iliopoulos took her into a closet near the bathroom, kissed her and touched her inappropriately.
Iliopoulos was previously convicted and sentenced to 14 years, but that conviction was thrown out because Iliopoulos claimed his lawyer had not been effective.
A new trial was ordered, and the jury heard the evidence this week.
Iliopoulos will be sentenced again on February 8.