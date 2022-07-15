Trial for Wausau homicide suspect postponed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The trial for the man accused of killing another person in May 2021 has been wiped off the docket after his attorneys pulled out of the case.
Michael Turner was in a Marathon County courtroom on Friday where his late-August trial was canceled in favor of a calendar call on August 9th.
Turner is accused of shooting another man as he was sitting in a parked vehicle near Thomas Street. The victim was able to go to a nearby business for help and was hospitalized, but later died from his injuries.
The victim was able to identify Turner to police, who issued a be on the lookout for his vehicle. He was arrested in Marquette County.
This is the second time that Turner’s trial schedule has been adjusted. The 45-year-old was scheduled to go to trial in November of this year, but that was moved up to August. It’s unclear when a new trial date will be set.
Turner faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty on the homicide charge. He also faces counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC, and a count of battery by prisoners for an incident that occurred while he was being held in the Marathon County jail.